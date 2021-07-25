Advertisement

Advocates question DOC claim about restrictive housing

Both groups said they have gotten complaints about conditions that don’t meet the standards the state described.
(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After Virginia prison officials recently announced the state has ended what it calls “restrictive housing,” some inmate advocates are disputing the claim.

The Department of Corrections issued a news release last week saying it had “completed the removal of restrictive housing” in Virginia’s prisons by offering at least four hours of out-of-cell time for those inmates. But the ACLU of Virginia and Interfaith Action for Human Rights told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the claim was not true.

