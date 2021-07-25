Advertisement

Hot and humid with isolated storms later today

A front brings better rain chances on Monday
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
  • Hot and very humid today
  • Isolated storm chances this afternoon
  • Front brings better rain chances on Monday

SUNDAY

A slow-moving cold front continues to approach from the Ohio Valley and will eventually will move through tomorrow. A few more showers and thunderstorms may develop and move across the region, drifting to the Southeast.

Hot and humid with isolated storms.
Hot and humid with isolated storms.(WDBJ Weather)

Highs will warm into the low to mid 90s along and east of the Blue Ridge. Feels like temperatures may reach the upper 90s at the peak heating of the day. Stay hydrated and cool!

MONDAY

A slow-moving front will likely bring our best chance of more numerous showers late Monday as it moves to the South. More clouds are expected for Monday with temperatures climbing quickly. Highs climb into the 80s before storms develop.

Scattered storms likely on Monday.
Scattered storms likely on Monday.(WDBJ Weather)

Once the front clears the area by midweek, temperatures soar under mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs may end up in the mid 90s across much of the region.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

