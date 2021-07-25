Lynchburg residents frustrated with violence after Saturday shooting leaves two injured

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Bullet holes are present across a home on Grace Street. Their marks are left in bricks, windows and a car.

They come after another Lynchburg shooting this year, which happened Saturday night in an apartment building parking lot near the Diamond Hill Community Center.

Paul Alexander lives in a house next to that lot and says violence has never been this bad.

“For the last two years, it’s been awful and we need to pull together as a community and try to stop this gun violence,” said Alexander.

The shooting happened near the location of a homicide from earlier this year. One man was killed in that incident.

Saturday’s shooting along Grace Street injured two men, and Alexander says if his father was in a bathroom along the path of one of the bullets, he would have been hit too.

“So, if he was standing in there, they would have hit him,” said Alexander.

Alexander and others in the area say enough is enough and things need to change.

“The violence with the guns, it’s just gotten so bad here and we’ve got to see some changes,” said Alexander.

