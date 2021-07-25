Man shot in Ivanhoe area of Carroll Co. Saturday

CARROLL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Carroll Co. authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in the Ivanhoe area of the county on Saturday, July 24.

According to the Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office, Damon Keith Taylor, 45, was hospitalized after being shot.

Bobbi Lashell Lineberry, 32, of Fries was taken in custody in connection to the shooting.

Authorities are still attempting to track down Danny Shane Williams, 49, of Fries due to his alleged involvement in the incident.

The sheriff’s office believes this was an isolated incident and says there is no immediate danger to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident, or where Williams might be, is asked to contact the Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, or their local authorities.

