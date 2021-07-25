Advertisement

Woman injured in Saturday night shooting in Roanoke

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2600 block of Cove Road NW around 10:30 Saturday night.

Officers say one woman was injured in the shooting and tried to drive herself to the hospital before being helped by medical responders.

Investigators also located property damage from the shooting at a business in the area.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call RPD at (540)344-8500.

