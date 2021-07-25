Advertisement

Orioles complete three-game sweep of Nationals with 5-4 win

This was the Orioles’ first sweep of Washington at Camden Yards since June 2010.
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna, left, is safe at home against Washington Nationals catcher...
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna, left, is safe at home against Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera (38) to score the winning run on a walkoff fielder's choice by Ramon Urias during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Baltimore. The play was challenged by the Nationals, reviewed and the play on the field was upheld. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Todd Karpovich
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan McKenna scored on a grounder by Ramon Urías for the winning run as the Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-4 victory.

Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco and McKenna hit solo homers for the Orioles, who managed their first sweep of Washington at Camden Yards since June 2010.

Baltimore scored two runs in the ninth.

Washington’s Brad Hand blew his fourth save opportunity in 24 chances.

