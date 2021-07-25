Two celebrity chefs takeover The Black Hen for unique dining experience

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two chefs from the hit TV show, Hell’s Kitchen, met up in Blacksburg Saturday night to share dishes inspired from the show.

The Black Hen and Bar Blue hosted the Hell’s Kitchen Takeover event.

The Black Hen chef and two-time Hell’s Kitchen competitor, Chef T, and current season competitor, Chef Steve Glenn, met with fans of the show in a special meet and greet.

Chef Steve is from Richmond and was excited to show off what he’s learned from the show.

“We’re just basically bringing our talents together and bringing some great food out here to Blacksburg,” Chef Steve said. “I want to meet all the Hell’s Kitchen fans who decided they want to come out here. I’m looking forward to it.”

“I started watching this season and I saw this young man and I was like, ‘He is kicking some major butt,’” Chef T said. “And I just wanted to reach out to him and join forces, bring him down to this area, and just recognize a good talent and lift him up. And expose people to the craft of culinary.”

The two chefs served up seven delicious courses and shared stories from their time on the show. Chef T hopes to host more events like this in the future to continue highlighting great chefs from around the world.

