Two-way traffic to begin on Lynchburg’s Main Street Monday
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Lynchburg can expect major traffic pattern changes beginning Monday.
The traffic pattern along Lynchburg’s Main Street will change Monday.
Currently, the flow is one way heading toward Fifth Street.
On Monday it will become two ways between Fifth and 11th Streets.
More changes are expected later this year.
