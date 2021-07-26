22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a 10-month investigation, 22 people have been indicted by a grand jury for their involvement in distributing methamphetamine within Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford made the announcement Monday afternoon.

The Shenandoah Valley Multi-Jurisdiction Grand Jury returned indictments of racketeering and distributing 250 grams or more of methamphetamine, within a 12-month period, while acting as a leader of a criminal enterprise on:

- Donavan Lacy Smith of Afton

- Brandon Scott Spivey of Tyro

- Richard Daniel Acord of Lovingston

- Dakota Scott Bozga of Waynesboro

Racketeering and conspiracy to distribute 200 grams or more of methamphetamine indictments were returned on:

- Dionte Conrad Barbour of Charlottesville

- Kelly Lynn Painter of Waynesboro

- Matthew McKinley Painter of Waynesboro

- Sarina Davis of Lyndhurst

Indictments of racketeering and conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of methamphetamine was returned on:

- James Brian Patterson of Lyndhurst

- Mark Eliot Dibenedetto of Staunton

An indictment of racketeering was returned on the following:

- Kristopher Kalin Kallis of Staunton

- Kristopher Ian Horn of Linden

- Tony Ray Marion, Sr. of Lyndhurst

- David Nathan Brent of Staunton

- Terrance Michael Jones of Waynesboro

- Don Wayne Smith of Afton

- Brittany Hodge of Swoope

- Frank Scott Blackwell of Churchville

- John David Bozga of Afton

- Wilson Wayne Robertson, Jr. of Wingina

The grand jury also returned an indictment for distributing 200 grams or more of methamphetamine on Scotty Wayne Dameron of Afton and an indictment for distributing a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance on Justin Michael Crimi of Nellysford.

The cases are being prosecuted by Rutherford and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik A. Laub. The investigation was done by the Skyline Task Force, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE), and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Nelson County.

