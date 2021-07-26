Christiansburg man charged with toddler’s murder pleads guilty

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg man pleaded guilty Monday to both the murder and abuse of his girlfriend’s son, Steven Meek II.

McKenzie Hellman entered his plea in the Montgomery County Circuit Court. Hellman has already been convicted of several other sex crime charges earlier this year.

He faces up to an additional 45 years in prison for the second degree murder charge and the child abuse charge. He is set to be sentenced later this year.

In court Monday, prosecutors told the court that Hellman’s story about what happened to Meek changed many times and that none of his stories matched the child’s injuries.

In June a jury found Kayla Thomas, the toddler’s mother, guilty of several charges including child pornography and sexual assault of Meek.

Thomas was not charged in connection with Meek’s death.

