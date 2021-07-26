Clemson Tabbed to Win ACC Title Again; North Carolina Picked to Win the Coastal Division

Greensboro, NC. (WDBJ) -Clemson is the overwhelming favorite to win the Atlantic Division and the overall ACC title again in 2021. The Tigers have won the conference in six straight years. North Carolina is picked to win the Coastal Division. Virginia Tech was tabbed third in the Coastal with Virginia fifth.

Atlantic Divison

1. Clemson

2. NC State

3. Boston College

4. Florida State

5. Wake Forest

6. Louisville

7. Syracuse

Coastal Division

1. North Carolina

2. Miami

3. Virginia Tech

4. Pittsburgh

5. Virginia

6. Georgia Tech

7. Duke

