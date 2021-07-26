Grown Here at Home: Pollinator garden in the works at Lynchburg Grows

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At Lynchburg Grows they’re getting their hands dirty with a new project – a pollinator garden.

“We had to clear a whole area, and because of the trees here before, we were not able to till. So we put down cardboard and covered the whole area with soil that we brought in,” explained Jennifer Porter, CSA Manager and Assistant Farmer at Lynchburg Grows.

Back in December, a private donor gave some money to get the garden started, so they were able to buy some plants. Recently, Lynchburg Grows received 1,000 from the Keep Virginia Beautiful 30 in 30 Green Grants program, which they’ll use to add more to the garden.

“We are planning on getting some other things that will give some height -- some different vines. We’re going to build some trellising, so we’ll use some of the grant money for that, and a little bridge. We’re going to put in a dry creek in the center and have a bridge over that. So those are some of the things that we’ll be building later,” Jennifer said.

More than just becoming a beautiful garden, it will serve a greater purpose.

“It helps brings the pollinators in for the vegetables we grow. This is almost like a weigh station to say, hey, come onto our property, drink all this wonderful nectar, and then move onto the vegetables help pollinate our vegetables here,” Jennifer explained.

With the big plans they have for the garden, Jennifer says, they’re always looking for people to help out. If you’d like to volunteer, you can sign up at LynchburgGrows.org.

“This going to be a work in progress for quite a while, but we’re quite pleased with the way it looks right now,” Jennifer said.

