Landfill fire burns half an acre in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews responded early Monday to a fire at the county’s landfill in Dublin.

Crews got a call about the fire at 7100 Cloyds Mountain Road around 5 a.m. According to the county’s emergency services coordinator, Brad Wright, the fire was contained after approximately half an acre burned. He said crews were remaining on site to do an extended cleanup.

There is currently a code red alert for people living in the area of Highland Road due to smoke and decreased air quality caused by the fire. Those with illnesses should take precautions or stay indoors. Wright said smoke will continue to be visible in the Cloyds Mountain area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

