Lynchburg area lawmakers push for city CSO funding from state

Lynchburg area leaders and lawmakers discuss the push Monday.
Lynchburg area leaders and lawmakers discuss the push Monday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg area lawmakers are making a push to get funds to complete updates to Lynchburg’s combined sewer overflow system.

Those lawmakers say they want to use $50 million of the state’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act for that.

They say the money is needed for an aging city system.

They say updates to the system will lift a tax burden off rate payers.

“Hopefully we can have a lower tax burden. Hopefully we can have healthier and better streams and rivers and we can once again show that the partnership between the city and the state actually works,” said Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford County).

They look to push for the funds during next month’s legislative special session on August 2.

