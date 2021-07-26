Advertisement

Major New Orleans hospitals pause non-urgent procedures as COVID cases surge

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will...
Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Non-urgent medical procedures were put on hold until the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations decreases in south Louisiana.

WVUE-TV reports Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.

The changes are effective Thursday.

Visitor policies have also been modified.

Patients who are not COVID positive will be limited to one visitor per day.

COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors unless they are in end-of-life care, hospice, or have a critical illness. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of hospital staff.

Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state’s largest health providers out of Baton Rouge, reinstated similar policies earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
July 24 2021 Cove Road Shooting Roanoke
Woman injured in Saturday night shooting in Roanoke
The bullet that made this hole just missed the store clerk, instead lodging itself in the...
Security footage shows terrifying moments of Roanoke shooting
Courtesy Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in Ivanhoe area of Carroll Co. Saturday; one person sought
Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday

Latest News

Temperatures climb to the low 90s again Tuesday and it's even hotter by mid week.
Monday, July 26 - Evening Update
Jordan can now be more independent, thanks to his provider with Wall Residences.
Monday marks 31 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act became law
One teenage boy was shot and seriously injured at a shooting that happened in downtown early...
‘You can’t pull a bullet back once it’s fired from a gun’; Roanoke leaders react to multiple gun violence incidents over the weekend
Better Business Bureau issues warning about online back-to-school shopping scams, as parents...
Beware of back-to-school shopping scams, officials warn