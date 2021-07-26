Advertisement

Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

By KTRK staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A youth soccer tournament in Texas turned deadly Sunday.

Authorities said about 100 people were at the tournament when a gunman opened fire amid a domestic dispute.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend died.

The woman was with two children at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Family members say the woman and her boyfriend were arguing with her ex-husband when he pulled the trigger. He then fled the scene.

About two hours later, family members said they received a text from him saying he planned to kill himself.

Deputies later found his body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home about 10 miles from the field.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
July 24 2021 Cove Road Shooting Roanoke
Woman injured in Saturday night shooting in Roanoke
Courtesy Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in Ivanhoe area of Carroll Co. Saturday; one person sought
Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday
Hell's Kitchen competitors, Chef T and Chef Steve Glenn, pose with friends and fans of the show...
Two celebrity chefs take over The Black Hen for unique dining experience

Latest News

FILE - Then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung, left, talks with...
Former NFL coach wants meeting with Goodell over team’s Asian remark
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Infrastructure talks face new trouble as pressure mounts
McKenzie Hellman
Christiansburg man charged with toddler’s murder pleads guilty
Sgt. Ben Bell of the Harris County Sheriff's Office said 100 people were at the youth soccer...
Police: About 100 people at soccer field when fatal shooting occurred