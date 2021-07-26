Advertisement

Monday marks 31 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act became law

Jordan can now be more independent, thanks to his provider with Wall Residences.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been 31 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law.

The act prohibits discrimination in several areas like employment, transportation, and public accommodations.

It also helps people like Jordan, a 37-year-old-man who lives in Roanoke, and has an intellectual disability.

Jordan recently got connected to Wall Residences, which offers sponsored residential care all across Virginia, and allows him to live more independently.

He’s got some advice to share with anyone similar to him: “My advice for them is to have faith in the Lord and Jesus and if they’re struggling in a group home like I did for 12 years, I just say don’t give up hope, do step out though,” said Jordan.

Currently Wall Residences has 384 active providers across the state. 150 providers are in Southwest Virginia.

