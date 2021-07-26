Police determine location of weekend shooting that hurt teen

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have determined the location of a shooting in which a teen was injured.

Police say the teen was shot about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE.

The teen was found with a gunshot wound about 15 minutes later on Cherry Avenue NW and taken to a hospital. No updates have been provided about a condition and no other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to figure out what led to the shooting. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

