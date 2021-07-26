Rain and storms develop this afternoon

Strong storms possible East of the Blue Ridge

Temperatures climb Wednesday and Thursday

TODAY

A slow-moving front will likely bring our best chance of more numerous showers and storms this afternoon. More clouds are expected for Monday with temperatures climbing quickly into the 80s. Storms will likely develop in the early afternoon moving slowly to the Southeast. Storms look to taper off this evening as the front slides into North Carolina.

Scattered storm are expected this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Storms could produce heavy rain and damaging winds Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

Once the front clears the area by midweek, temperatures soar under mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs may end up in the mid 90s across much of the region. Heat index values may reach triple digits in some spots. Rain chances will also remain limited through this week.