Rain and storms develop this afternoon

A few strong to severe storms are possible today
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
  • Strong storms possible East of the Blue Ridge
  • Temperatures climb Wednesday and Thursday

TODAY

A slow-moving front will likely bring our best chance of more numerous showers and storms this afternoon. More clouds are expected for Monday with temperatures climbing quickly into the 80s. Storms will likely develop in the early afternoon moving slowly to the Southeast. Storms look to taper off this evening as the front slides into North Carolina.

Scattered storm are expected this afternoon.
Scattered storm are expected this afternoon.
Storms could produce heavy rain and damaging winds Monday.
Storms could produce heavy rain and damaging winds Monday.

THIS WEEK

Once the front clears the area by midweek, temperatures soar under mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs may end up in the mid 90s across much of the region. Heat index values may reach triple digits in some spots. Rain chances will also remain limited through this week.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast

