Ringold man killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Ringold man has been identified as the victim of a crash in Pittsylvania County.

Andrew Henderson, 46, died at a hospital in Danville.

Virginia State Police say the crash was July 22, 2021 at 8:50 p.m. on Route 726/Ringold Depot Road at the intersection with Route 968/Sandy Creek Church Road.

Henderson was driving a Kia Sedona west on Route 726, according to police, when he ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment and hit a tree. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

