Security footage shows terrifying moments of Roanoke shooting

One woman was injured. No arrests have been made so far
The bullet that made this hole just missed the store clerk, instead lodging itself in the...
The bullet that made this hole just missed the store clerk, instead lodging itself in the cigarette packets above his head.(WDBJ7 photo)
By Eric Miller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke Sunday, police investigated yet another shooting, one of two that happened over the weekend.

This time, the bullets flew through the windows of a crowded convenience store, injuring a woman. It happened at 10:27 pm, according to the security tapes obtained by WDBJ7, at a gas station near the corner of Cove Road and Lafeyette Boulevard.

The security footage shows three bullets flying through walls and windows, employees and customers alike diving for cover.

The first bullet flew threw a window, just missing a clerk - instead, slicing through cigarettes. The next grazed a woman standing at the checkout counter - the woman and other customers, including one with an oxygen tank, crawling behind the shelves to hide. The last bullet passed through a window, and then shattered the door of a refrigerator. A customer had been standing in that spot just seconds earlier.

According to a release from the Roanoke City Police Department, when officers arrived on scene a few minutes later, a car pulled over, and the passengers got out. That included the woman who was hit, who told officers she was trying to drive herself to the hospital.

She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment.

As of Sunday, no arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

