Veterans to begin moving into Valor Farm homes in November

The National Center for Healthy Veterans is located off Route 29 near Perky's Restaurant.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Just off Route 29, new signage indicates progress.

The National Center for Healthy Veterans got approval for a veterans community in 2020.

A look around Valor Farm shows a small part of how far they’ve come.

“It’s not just what we’ve done in the last 14 or 15 months here...it’s really the culmination of about 42 years of working with soldiers,” said Jeffrey Horne, National Center for Healthy Veterans director of operations.

It’s about working with soldiers and soon giving them homes for recovery along with vocational training for the future.

The first homes you now see nearly finished at the farm are part of what will be 100 homes as veterans come to the site to heal from PTSD or other trauma.

“We call this the last tactical mile...by giving them a refuge at the time that they need it to reorient, realign and relaunch their life,” said Horne.

Some will be relaunching in homes designed for either one person or more.

As the first hour homes are finished in the next few weeks, the foundations for others are being laid.

With tons of community support, veterans should be able to move in and begin healing in November.

“When your family, faith and profession balance on your stool starts to waver, this is a place to recover that,” said Horne.

