Advertisement

‘You can’t pull a bullet back once it’s fired from a gun’; Roanoke leaders react to multiple gun violence incidents over the weekend

One teenage boy was shot and seriously injured at a shooting that happened in downtown early...
One teenage boy was shot and seriously injured at a shooting that happened in downtown early Saturday morning(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The frustration can be felt all over the Star City.

“It is becoming way too often we are experiencing weekends like this, no matter what proactive measures we are taking,” said Deputy Chief Eric Charles about the weekend shootings.

Saturday was another day with back to back incidents involving guns.

The first happened early Saturday morning in the parking lots that surround Market Square in downtown.

“We had officers in the parking lot at one end of it and five shots rang out,” recalled Charles.

Just minutes after that incident, a teenage boy with serious gunshot wounds was found on Cherry Street NW. He told investigators Monday that he was shot downtown.

Less than 24 hours after that incident, a woman was struck by a bullet on Cove Rd. NW. In this case, multiple bullets were fired, the damage - holes through packs of cigarettes and damaged glass - speaks for itself.

Investigators are still combing through the evidence, and they haven’t been able to make any arrests.

“I think its time that we get even tougher on these incidents that keep occurring, endangering the lives of our citizens,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

Charles says it all comes down to those involved, as the more information PD gets, the quicker prosecution can happen.

“You can have somebody transport someone to the hospital and they know nothing about the incident. I don’t know how that happens, but those are the cards we’re dealt with. It does make it as an investigative hard much harder to prosecute,” said Charles.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
July 24 2021 Cove Road Shooting Roanoke
Woman injured in Saturday night shooting in Roanoke
The bullet that made this hole just missed the store clerk, instead lodging itself in the...
Security footage shows terrifying moments of Roanoke shooting
Courtesy Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in Ivanhoe area of Carroll Co. Saturday; one person sought
Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday

Latest News

Temperatures climb to the low 90s again Tuesday and it's even hotter by mid week.
Monday, July 26 - Evening Update
Jordan can now be more independent, thanks to his provider with Wall Residences.
Monday marks 31 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act became law
Lynchburg area leaders and lawmakers discuss the push Monday.
Lynchburg area lawmakers push for city CSO funding from state
Rent relief still available for Virginia tenants