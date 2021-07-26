‘You can’t pull a bullet back once it’s fired from a gun’; Roanoke leaders react to multiple gun violence incidents over the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The frustration can be felt all over the Star City.

“It is becoming way too often we are experiencing weekends like this, no matter what proactive measures we are taking,” said Deputy Chief Eric Charles about the weekend shootings.

Saturday was another day with back to back incidents involving guns.

The first happened early Saturday morning in the parking lots that surround Market Square in downtown.

“We had officers in the parking lot at one end of it and five shots rang out,” recalled Charles.

Just minutes after that incident, a teenage boy with serious gunshot wounds was found on Cherry Street NW. He told investigators Monday that he was shot downtown.

Less than 24 hours after that incident, a woman was struck by a bullet on Cove Rd. NW. In this case, multiple bullets were fired, the damage - holes through packs of cigarettes and damaged glass - speaks for itself.

Investigators are still combing through the evidence, and they haven’t been able to make any arrests.

“I think its time that we get even tougher on these incidents that keep occurring, endangering the lives of our citizens,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

Charles says it all comes down to those involved, as the more information PD gets, the quicker prosecution can happen.

“You can have somebody transport someone to the hospital and they know nothing about the incident. I don’t know how that happens, but those are the cards we’re dealt with. It does make it as an investigative hard much harder to prosecute,” said Charles.

