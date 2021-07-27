52 new jobs expected as part of Franklin County company expansion

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A packaging firm in Rocky Mount cut the ribbon Tuesday on an expansion designed to create 52 jobs in Franklin County.

The $10 million investment by Stik-Pak Solutions includes a 50,000-square-foot building and new equipment.

The company reports it currently employs 60 people in Franklin County, having already created more than half the 52 jobs anticipated in the expansion announced in 2019. The project has room for further expansion to 100,000 square feet as demand requires.

“Today, Stik-Pak Solutions celebrates its new facility and all the hard work of the management team and associates who now number over 60 strong,” said CEO Kennon Marshall. “This group of hard-working individuals who hail largely from Franklin County are what make Stik-Pak successful.”

