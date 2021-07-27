Advertisement

52 new jobs expected as part of Franklin County company expansion

Stik-Pak Contract Packaging
Stik-Pak Contract Packaging(Stik-Pak Contract Packaging FB)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A packaging firm in Rocky Mount cut the ribbon Tuesday on an expansion designed to create 52 jobs in Franklin County.

The $10 million investment by Stik-Pak Solutions includes a 50,000-square-foot building and new equipment.

The company reports it currently employs 60 people in Franklin County, having already created more than half the 52 jobs anticipated in the expansion announced in 2019. The project has room for further expansion to 100,000 square feet as demand requires.

“Today, Stik-Pak Solutions celebrates its new facility and all the hard work of the management team and associates who now number over 60 strong,” said CEO Kennon Marshall. “This group of hard-working individuals who hail largely from Franklin County are what make Stik-Pak successful.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The bullet that made this hole just missed the store clerk, instead lodging itself in the...
Security footage shows terrifying moments of Roanoke shooting
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Nearly 2,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
One killed in Bedford crash that closed 460

Latest News

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27.
Local car wash, polar plunge benefits American Heart Association
Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience coming to Roanoke’s Berglund Center
coronavirus
835 new COVID cases reported in VA Tuesday
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 27, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 27, 2021