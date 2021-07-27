Advertisement

Botetourt schools drop mask mandate for upcoming school year

(KCKPS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The mask requirement for students and staff within Botetourt County Public Schools is being dropped for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district made that announcement based on the expiration of the Virginia State of Emergency and Executive Orders issued by the Governor, as well as the expiration of the current Public Health Order issued by the State Health Commissioner.

The district says, “Unless new executive orders or state mandates require otherwise, the masking requirement set forth for all students, staff, and visitors while indoors in instructional settings will be lifted for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.” But the district continues to monitor the COVID situation and says it will make necessary of required adjustments as needed.

The announcement comes the same day the CDC announced a recommendation for all students and staffers to wear masks inside school facilities because of a growing number of cases in many areas of the country.

Though not required, Botetourt County Schools administration recommends all students PK-12 who have not been fully vaccinated wear masks while indoors.

Keeping with the current federal mandate regarding public transportation, masks are still required while using any Botetourt County Schools transportation service, regardless of vaccination status.

