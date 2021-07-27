Bridge in Pittsylvania County named after local civil right leader, Clyde Banks Sr.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Board of Supervisors officially renamed the Chatham sound bridge on Highway 29.

The board renamed it the Clyde L Banks Sr. Memorial Bridge, after Clyde Banks Sr. who was a local civil rights icon in the county.

Banks fought for integration of public jobs and equal pay.

He also played a key role in helping the state’s first female elected official, Mary Sue Terry win her first election in that district.

“Clyde stood in the breach, he went to Blairs, he went to Gretna, and things held together,” said Terry.

His family will also receive a replica of the sign that will be placed on the bridge.

