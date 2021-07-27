Advertisement

Cottage Farms General Store opens in Christiansburg

Inside there’s a mix of local produces, food, old school candy and more.
Inside there's a mix of local produces, food, old school candy and more.
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A store in Christiansburg just opened and it’s mixing a little old with the new.

It’s called the Cottage Farms General Store.

There’s a mix of local produces, food, old school candy and more.

The owner Lora Sellors opened the store with her husband.

She says the inspiration behind the décor and the store is the feeling of being at home.

“I love the nostalgia candy because I see how so many people. It takes them back to their time and you know I’ve had so many come in, into the building because this used to be a general store it was called Palmer’s General Store,” said store owner Lora Sellors.

The store owner says she is grateful for the support from the community and the history shared about their store.

