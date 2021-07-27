Doctors say Delta variant likely cause for spike in Roanoke hospitalizations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Health care leaders with Carilion Clinic gave an update on the local fight against COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, announcing the delta variant has likely become the dominant strain in Southwest Virginia.

Local hospitalizations are also creeping up to the highest levels since May.

“Even with variants that have a breakthrough, like the Delta variant, When you do get infected, your disease is very very mild.”

Nearly 20 patients are now hospitalized at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19, when in weeks past, there were only two or three people needing care.

Even if you are vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie says there are still benefits to masking up.

“Think of it as using an umbrella, and you are in a tornado, well, when you use an umbrella, you’re not going to get wet hopefully...but even with the umbrella one can get wet,” explained Dr. Baffoe-Bonnie

