Advertisement

Doctors say Delta variant likely cause for spike in Roanoke hospitalizations

(Carilion Clinic)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Health care leaders with Carilion Clinic gave an update on the local fight against COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, announcing the delta variant has likely become the dominant strain in Southwest Virginia.

Local hospitalizations are also creeping up to the highest levels since May.

“Even with variants that have a breakthrough, like the Delta variant, When you do get infected, your disease is very very mild.”

Nearly 20 patients are now hospitalized at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19, when in weeks past, there were only two or three people needing care.

Even if you are vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie says there are still benefits to masking up.

“Think of it as using an umbrella, and you are in a tornado, well, when you use an umbrella, you’re not going to get wet hopefully...but even with the umbrella one can get wet,” explained Dr. Baffoe-Bonnie

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The bullet that made this hole just missed the store clerk, instead lodging itself in the...
Security footage shows terrifying moments of Roanoke shooting
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Fatal crash on 460 in Bedford
One killed in Bedford crash that closed 460
Nearly 2,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend

Latest News

A Republican event in Lynchburg next month is the latest flashpoint in the race for Governor.
Republican event draws Democratic criticism
Health Department offering Back-to-School vaccine clinics
Courtesy VDOT
Vehicle fire causes delays in Roanoke Co. along 81S
Tuesday, July 27 - Evening Update
Tuesday, July 27 - Evening Update
Jobs At Franklin Co. Site Update
Jobs At Franklin Co. Site Update