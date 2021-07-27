Advertisement

Grand jury says no to indictment of Martinsville restaurant shooting suspect

Jamal Jenkins Mugshot
Jamal Jenkins Mugshot(Martinsville City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A grand jury in Martinsville didn’t find enough evidence to indict one of three suspects in a shooting at a restaurant in February.

The grand jury returned three “not true” bills against Jamal Jenkins, according to a Circuit Court clerk.

He had been accused of first-degree murder in the shooting at the El Norteno restaurant.

Jamel Turner, 21, remains charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of firearm in committing a felony, and shooting in a public place resulting in injury. Court records identify Turner as an alleged shooter who was also hit by gunfire during the incident. Rosario Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville, is also charged in connection with two shooting deaths.

Virginia State Police say Keilo Anton Martin, 23, and Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, both of Martinsville, were shot and killed inside the restaurant bar area the night of February 5.

