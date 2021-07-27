Advertisement

Health Department offering Back-to-School vaccine clinics

(WALB)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke and Allegheny County Health Districts will be hosting back-to-school vaccine clinics for kids K-12.

Not all clinics will offer the COVID vaccine, but there are new requirements for this school year for various age groups to catch up with CDC guidelines for school vaccination records.

The Hepatitis A vaccine is required for rising kindergarteners.

The Meningococcal, T-dap, and HPV vaccine is required for rising 7th graders, and rising high school seniors are required to have the Meningococcal vaccine as well as a booster dose.

”Although we’re not offering COVID vaccines at all of these back-to-school clinics, we have done the COVID vaccines at previous schools, and if parents want their children 12 and up to be vaccinated, we have lots of availability across the community as well as at our local health departments,” says Nurse Immunization Supervisor Jerryann West.

You can go online to the health department’s website for more information about the upcoming clinics.

