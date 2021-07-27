Advertisement

Koreas restore communication channels, agree to improve ties

Tuesday is the 68th anniversary of the signing of an armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.
FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, poses with...
FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, poses with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a photo inside the Peace House at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. The presidential office in Seoul said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Moon and Kim have agreed to restore suspended communication channels and improve ties. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)(AP)
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea have restored suspended communication channels and agreed to improve their ties despite a 2 1/2-year stalemate in U.S.-led nuclear diplomacy.

The presidential office in Seoul says President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached the agreement during several exchanges of letters since April.

The Blue House says the two Koreas tested their communication channel on Tuesday morning. North Korea’s state media quickly confirmed the South Korean announcement.

Tuesday is the 68th anniversary of the signing of an armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The bullet that made this hole just missed the store clerk, instead lodging itself in the...
Security footage shows terrifying moments of Roanoke shooting
July 24 2021 Cove Road Shooting Roanoke
Woman injured in Saturday night shooting in Roanoke
Courtesy Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in Ivanhoe area of Carroll Co. Saturday; one person sought
Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday

Latest News

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end
Virginia lawmakers prepare for special session beginning August 2.
State lawmakers prepare for special session
Lynchburg area leaders and lawmakers discuss the push Monday.
Lynchburg area lawmakers push for city CSO funding from state
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
New House Bill aims to prevent conservatorship abuse