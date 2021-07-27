Koreas restore communication channels, agree to improve ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea have restored suspended communication channels and agreed to improve their ties despite a 2 1/2-year stalemate in U.S.-led nuclear diplomacy.

The presidential office in Seoul says President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached the agreement during several exchanges of letters since April.

The Blue House says the two Koreas tested their communication channel on Tuesday morning. North Korea’s state media quickly confirmed the South Korean announcement.

Tuesday is the 68th anniversary of the signing of an armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.