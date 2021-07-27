Advertisement

At least 14 interested in acquiring Charlottesville statues

Museums, battlefields, historical sites and more comprise those asking.
Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statue removed
Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statue removed(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville city documents show at least 14 entities have expressed interest in acquiring two statues of Confederate generals removed from downtown parks, including the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017.

According to documents acquired by The Daily Progress, museums, battlefields and historical sites in Virginia and beyond expressed interest in the statues. The city also received at least 18 expressions of interest from private citizens across the country.

The council still has not decided whether ownership of the statues should be transferred to a museum or other entity or whether the statues should be demolished.

