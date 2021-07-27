Advertisement

Local car wash, polar plunge benefits American Heart Association

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27.(WDBJ7)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friendship Health & Rehab Center will be hosting a car wash and polar plunge Tuesday at their 327 Hershberger Road location.

The car wash runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations from the car wash will go to benefit the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk, to be held in late October.

Residents will also be participating in a water balloon and water gun fight with staff.

Friendship team members have been voting with money to determine who is to be dunked at the polar plunge, which will also support the Heart Walk. The plunge will start at 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, representatives say their staff members will be dressing up for various themes, some wearing superhero costumes.

