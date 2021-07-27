Local car wash, polar plunge benefits American Heart Association

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friendship Health & Rehab Center will be hosting a car wash and polar plunge Tuesday at their 327 Hershberger Road location.

The car wash runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations from the car wash will go to benefit the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk, to be held in late October.

Residents will also be participating in a water balloon and water gun fight with staff.

Friendship team members have been voting with money to determine who is to be dunked at the polar plunge, which will also support the Heart Walk. The plunge will start at 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, representatives say their staff members will be dressing up for various themes, some wearing superhero costumes.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.