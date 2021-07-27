Advertisement

Lynchburg shooting suspect pleads guilty to three charges in connection to January 2020 incident

Sherwin Overstreet mugshot
Sherwin Overstreet mugshot(Photo: Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - January 3, 2020, Lynchburg police responded to a McDonald’s on Wards Road for a shooting.

That shooting left two employees injured.

Only days after the shooting, Sherwin Overstreet turned himself in in relation to the incident, which allegedly spurred from a dispute over an order he made in the drive-thru.

After an alleged argument in the drive-thru, Overstreet made his way inside the restaurant before allegedly spitting at an employee, who then threw water at him.

He then allegedly shot once, striking two employees in the process.

Inside Lynchburg Circuit Court Tuesday, Overstreet pleaded guilty to three charges as part of an agreement with the commonwealth.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious wounding and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A second count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony was dropped.

Overstreet’s case will be taken under advisement for now.

His sentencing will be handed down in October.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The bullet that made this hole just missed the store clerk, instead lodging itself in the...
Security footage shows terrifying moments of Roanoke shooting
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Fatal crash on 460 in Bedford
One killed in Bedford crash that closed 460
Nearly 2,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend

Latest News

Botetourt schools drop mask mandate for upcoming school year
Tazewell County Public Schools releases statement on trans students and CRT
This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at...
Police arrest man caught with handgun at Roanoke airport
Carilion Clinic Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Carilion doctor discusses increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations