Lynchburg shooting suspect pleads guilty to three charges in connection to January 2020 incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - January 3, 2020, Lynchburg police responded to a McDonald’s on Wards Road for a shooting.

That shooting left two employees injured.

Only days after the shooting, Sherwin Overstreet turned himself in in relation to the incident, which allegedly spurred from a dispute over an order he made in the drive-thru.

After an alleged argument in the drive-thru, Overstreet made his way inside the restaurant before allegedly spitting at an employee, who then threw water at him.

He then allegedly shot once, striking two employees in the process.

Inside Lynchburg Circuit Court Tuesday, Overstreet pleaded guilty to three charges as part of an agreement with the commonwealth.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious wounding and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A second count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony was dropped.

Overstreet’s case will be taken under advisement for now.

His sentencing will be handed down in October.

