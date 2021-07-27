Parents will have final say on masks in Franklin County Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This fall, it will be up to parents in Franklin County to decide whether or not to have their kids wear masks in school.

The County School Board made the decision to allow parent choice Monday night. All but one member, John Atchue voted for the plan. Another member, Penny Blue, was not present.

“Vaccination is a family choice,” said Jason Guilliams, the district’s Director of Operations. “So that’s kinda where where we’re basing our decision with the masks.”

Under the guidelines, masks will be optional for all grades, K-12. Guilliams noted that will run counter to recommendations from the Virginia Departments of Health and Education.

“They are recommending that all elementary students and staff wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” he said. Middle and High Schoolers, along with staff who haven’t been vaccinated, are also recommended to wear masks, according to state guidelines.

Monday’s school board vote was welcome news to dozens of parents and community members who filled the meeting.

“It’s a good start,” said Deana Wright.

Wright, and husband Mike, have two students entering third grade. They say parents should have the ultimate authority when it comes to student health.

“Our children should be free to learn the way we used to,” she said.

But not all parents agreed.

“Ideally, I would’ve hoped we would have got required masks for those at least under 12. They cannot get the vaccine. There’s no choice for them to get the vaccine yet,” said Tiffany Herman, who also has two kids in the County.

But students could end up back in masks, regardless. School officials say they’ll be keeping a close eye on COVID infection rates in the county, and in schools. If things get bad enough, the district may step up health measures, including short-term mask requirements.

