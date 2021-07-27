Advertisement

Photos released in search for Franklin County tool thief

Franklin County Trailer Theft
Franklin County Trailer Theft(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who stole a trailer full of tools and other gear.

Deputies were called July 25, 2021, about a stolen trailer that contained equipment and power tools. The trailer was stolen from the Bridgewater Area of Franklin County and has since been found in Roanoke, but all the tools and equipment had been stolen from the trailer.

The vehicle used in the theft, seen in the attached photos along with the apparent thief, appears to be a grey Dodge pickup with rust damage on the back rear fender, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information about the theft, you’re asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

