Pittsylvania County Jail is over 300% capacity, Board of Supervisors chair says a new jail is inevitable

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Opened in 1982, the Pittsylvania County jail was built to 36 inmates. Sheriff Mike Taylor, says the jail is currently holding around 100 inmates, but has held as many as 130 this year.

“We you have a facility that is 300 percent overcrowded, that concerns me, it concerns me about health issues, it concerns me about not getting the programs needs.” said Taylor.

Taylor says the overcrowding not only causes safety concerns and brought major challenges during the pandemic. It also adds wear and tear to the facility.

“If you built a home for five people, and all of your home was built on those projects and you put 45 people in there you can see it wouldn’t take long for the infrastructure to fall apart.” said Taylor.

As for the county’s courthouse.

“That courthouse was built in the 1800′s and today’s technology we can not keep up with the infrastructure, that is needed to have a safe environment for those that are working there and are visiting.” said Taylor.

That’s why Taylor feels it is time for the county to build a new courthouse and jail. Board of Supervisors chairman, Bob Warren, says that is something that has to happen.

“With having to build a new jail it is inevitable it is not going to be a choice, we are going to have to build a new courthouse, not including the capital needs of the school system.” said Warren.

As the board voted to raise their meals tax from 4 to 6 percent, a one dollar increase on a $50 meal.

Warren says they hope to find funding from other taxes rather than residents.

“We have come to the realization that we cannot continue to put the burden on property owners, we have to find other sources.” said Warren.

