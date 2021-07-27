Advertisement

Republican event draws Democratic criticism

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A political event next month in Lynchburg is the latest flashpoint in the Virginia Governor’s Race.

On Tuesday, Democratic leaders criticized Republican Glenn Youngkin for agreeing to take part in an Election Integrity Rally, organized by the 5th District Republican Committee.

The event is scheduled on August 6 and 7 at Liberty University.

Susan Swecker is Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia.

“They’re following Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” Swecker told reporters Tuesday afternoon, “and pushing restrictive measures that make it harder for folks to exercise their fundamental right to vote.”

“Our focus is not about what happened in the past,” countered 5th District Republican Committee Chairman Melvin Adams. “Our focus is about what we can do to ensure fair and safe elections.”

In an interview, Democrat Terry McAuliffe called on Youngkin to cancel his participation in the event.

“We do not have voter fraud here in Virginia. And nobody alleges that we do,” McAuliffe said. “You know we are now the model. We now have 45-day early vote. We now have no excuse absentee balloting. We should be encouraging more people to vote.”

The Youngkin campaign countered with criticism of McAuliffe.

“Terry McAuliffe opposes requiring a photo ID to vote, which undermines the integrity of our elections and makes it easier to cheat,” said Youngkin spokesperson Matt Wolking. “Glenn Youngkin will restore Virginia’s photo ID law and make sure it is easy for every eligible person to vote and harder to cheat.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The bullet that made this hole just missed the store clerk, instead lodging itself in the...
Security footage shows terrifying moments of Roanoke shooting
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Fatal crash on 460 in Bedford
One killed in Bedford crash that closed 460
Nearly 2,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend

Latest News

Health Department offering Back-to-School vaccine clinics
Courtesy VDOT
Vehicle fire causes delays in Roanoke Co. along 81S
Tuesday, July 27 - Evening Update
Tuesday, July 27 - Evening Update
Jobs At Franklin Co. Site Update
Jobs At Franklin Co. Site Update