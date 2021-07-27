Advertisement

Roanoke uses public art to promote traffic safety

The city of Roanoke is hoping public art will help deliver an important message about traffic...
The city of Roanoke is hoping public art will help deliver an important message about traffic safety.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke is turning to public art to deliver an important message about traffic safety.

The city is inviting everyone to submit designs for a new ‘Color Your Corner’ contest. Five winners will have their work displayed on traffic signal boxes.

This summer’s theme is ‘No Need to Speed.’

“To me, driving is the most dangerous thing I do every day, and that’s how I treat it,” said Roanoke City Traffic Engineer Andrea Garlans. “And so I think that the more that we have of things that engage with the community and talk about it, the better.”

Submissions are due by August 31st, and the winners will be selected by the Roanoke Arts Commission.

For more information, click on the following link:

Pedestrian Safety: No Need to Speed

