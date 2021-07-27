Tazewell County Public Schools releases statement on trans students and CRT
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tazewell County Public School system released a statement Tuesday regarding trans student and Critical Race Theory issues faced by educational environments around the globe:
“Tazewell County Public Schools has announced that it has not added Critical Race Theory to the
student curriculum and it will not be taught to any student at any grade level in any TCPS school.
The board has also announced that it does not have any new policies or policy revisions
regarding transgender students. The board has previously adopted nondiscrimination policies that
encompass all students. The school system will continue working with all students on a case by
case basis regarding school facilities and facility usage. School Board chair, Irene Mullins, stated
that “our board is committed to treating all students, faculty, and staff with respect and will not
tolerate any form of discrimination.” TCPS nondiscrimination policy confirms the school system
will not discriminate with regards to “any characteristic protected by law.”
