Tazewell County Public Schools releases statement on trans students and CRT

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tazewell County Public School system released a statement Tuesday regarding trans student and Critical Race Theory issues faced by educational environments around the globe:

“Tazewell County Public Schools has announced that it has not added Critical Race Theory to the

student curriculum and it will not be taught to any student at any grade level in any TCPS school.

The board has also announced that it does not have any new policies or policy revisions

regarding transgender students. The board has previously adopted nondiscrimination policies that

encompass all students. The school system will continue working with all students on a case by

case basis regarding school facilities and facility usage. School Board chair, Irene Mullins, stated

that “our board is committed to treating all students, faculty, and staff with respect and will not

tolerate any form of discrimination.” TCPS nondiscrimination policy confirms the school system

will not discriminate with regards to “any characteristic protected by law.”

Follow the link to visit the Tazewell County Public Schools website.

