Temperatures soar through the week

Patchy fog early

Spotty shower/storm Tuesday afternoon (south)

Temperatures climb Wednesday and Thursday

Downpours have been intense. Hail and damaging wind as well in storms over Roanoke County Monday.



This is along Plantation Road. pic.twitter.com/vmC1umNHnE — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) July 26, 2021

TUESDAY

As has been the case with many of the recent fronts, this one will also stall just south of our region leading to a few more possible storms Tuesday. The best coverage of scattered storms will be along the VA/NC border counties during the middle of the afternoon. Fewer storms north of the 460 corridor. Highs warm to the upper 80s and low 90s.

A few storms could develop in the southern part of our area this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Once the front clears the area by Wednesday, temperatures soar under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs may end up in the mid 90s across much of the region. Heat index values may reach triple digits in some spots. Rain chances will also remain limited through this week.

Late Friday, another front will enter the region leading to additional storm chances. Depending on how far south it moves, we could be dealing with a few leftover showers/storms along the front Saturday as well. At this point, nothing more than typical, scattered afternoon storm chances.