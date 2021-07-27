Advertisement

Two men sought for Lynchburg auto thefts

One thief caught on camera; four vehicles were stolen from Deacon's Garage in Lynchburg
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the theft of four vehicles.

July 10, 2021, officers were called to Deacon’s Garage at 4927 Tyreanna Road. They were told four vehicles were stolen from the business between July 9 and July 10. 

Police say the thieves appeared to be two white men wearing black pants and black shirts. Both covered their faces with black t-shirts during the thefts.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at 3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

