Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience coming to Roanoke’s Berglund Center

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans of the King of Pop will be able to see the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band this September at the Berglund Center.

Founded in 2003, Who’s Bad is the only tribute band to predate Jackson’s passing, according to the Berglund Center. The band has sold out nearly 50 venues in the U.K., including London’s O2 in December 2010, where Jackson was supposed to end his career with a 50-show “This Is It” concert series.

Who’s Bad has played around the U.S., including in Washington, D.C. and their native Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Now, Roanoke fans will have an opportunity to see them perform Saturday, September 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, and can be purchased at RoanokeLive.com, in person at the Berglund Center Box Office or by phone at 1-877-482-8496. Ticket prices range from $20 to $51.

