Carilion doctor discusses increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Health districts across the Commonwealth are noticing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 patients. According to leaders at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the majority of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in their facilities are unvaccinated.

Carilion’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control, Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, spoke to members of local media Tuesday to address this issue and share a message with the community.

This is a developing story.

