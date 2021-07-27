Advertisement

Carilion doctor discusses increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Carilion Clinic Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Carilion Clinic Roanoke Memorial Hospital(WBDJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Health districts across the Commonwealth are noticing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 patients. According to leaders at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the majority of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in their facilities are unvaccinated.

Carilion’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control, Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, spoke to members of local media Tuesday to address this issue and share a message with the community.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The bullet that made this hole just missed the store clerk, instead lodging itself in the...
Security footage shows terrifying moments of Roanoke shooting
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Fatal crash on 460 in Bedford
One killed in Bedford crash that closed 460
Nearly 2,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
LIVE AUDIO: CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
CDC to issue new guidelines for masks in schools K-12
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27.
Local car wash, polar plunge benefits American Heart Association
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert