7@four: WATCH Chocolate, Roanoke Voices in Concert and Car-B-Que

Chocolate candy bar in wrapper
Chocolate candy bar (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Busy day on 7@four Wednesday, July 28:

Genie Ranck with The Chocolate Spike talks about Milk Chocolate Day!

Minister Steve Henderson talks Roanoke Voices, with a concert set for Sunday and a new CD/DVD.

The concert will be Sunday August 1 at 2:30 p.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit at 6011 Merriman Road in Roanoke. It’s free to the public.

Mendy Flynn with the Virginia Museum of Transportation talks about its Car-B-Que & Summer Concert Series coming up.

