Advertisement

Back to School Shoes Project seeks more support

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local project is helping students put their best foot forward. And organizers are hoping the community will pitch in to help them reach their ambitious goal.

The Back to School Shoes Project hopes to provide new shoes to 8,000 disadvantaged students in the city of Roanoke.

Project Forward has raised close to $100,000, but would like to raise $140,000 more.

Robin Lewis is the co-owner of Fleet Feet Roanoke.

“It changes their whole mental attitude as far as belonging and giving them self-confidence,” Lewis told WDBJ7 Wednesday morning. “And then they’re able to do better in school. And that’s just a key thing.”

Individuals can contribute to the Back to School Shoes Project.

And organizers are hoping businesses and other community organizations will consider taking part as well.

For more information, click on the following link:

Back to School Shoes Project

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Fatal crash on 460 in Bedford
One killed in Bedford crash that closed 460
Jimmy and Angel Valiant are also celebrating 30 years of Boogie’s Wrestling Camp (BWC).
Jimmy ‘The Boogie Woogie Man’ Valiant prepares for his final wrestling match
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

New Treatment for Strokes
New Treatment for Strokes
FAST-BGC clinical trial
FAST-BGC: New technology helps stroke patients
Local Woman Competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
Local Woman Competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
Wednesday, July 28 - Evening Update
Wednesday, July 28 - Evening Update