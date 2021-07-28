Back to School Shoes Project seeks more support

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local project is helping students put their best foot forward. And organizers are hoping the community will pitch in to help them reach their ambitious goal.

The Back to School Shoes Project hopes to provide new shoes to 8,000 disadvantaged students in the city of Roanoke.

Project Forward has raised close to $100,000, but would like to raise $140,000 more.

Robin Lewis is the co-owner of Fleet Feet Roanoke.

“It changes their whole mental attitude as far as belonging and giving them self-confidence,” Lewis told WDBJ7 Wednesday morning. “And then they’re able to do better in school. And that’s just a key thing.”

Individuals can contribute to the Back to School Shoes Project.

And organizers are hoping businesses and other community organizations will consider taking part as well.

