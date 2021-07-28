Bird illness not found so far in southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said the number of reported sick or dead birds has decreased since June.

Early this month the rise in sick bird cases prompted wildlife officials to ask people to take down their bird feeders.

Researchers have not determined what is causing the birds’ illness and still encourage people to keep their bird feeders and birdbaths down and disinfect the surfaces.

Areas that reported sick birds were: Alexandria, Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Manassas, Prince William, Shenandoah, Warren and Winchester. No cases have been reported across the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas.

No human health or domestic livestock and poultry issues related to the birds’ illness have been reported.

Click here to report a dead or sick bird.

