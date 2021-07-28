Advertisement

Carilion prepared for increasing hospitalizations

Physicians with the Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia wear enhanced personal protective...
Physicians with the Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia wear enhanced personal protective equipment inside the health system's facilities.(Photo courtesy of the Carilion Clinic)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As hospitalizations in Roanoke rise into the double digits for the first time since May, leaders with Carilion Clinic say the hospital is more prepared this time around for a surge, but many on staff are frustrated knowing there doesn’t have to be one.

Infectious Diseases physician Dr. Paul Skolnik, the Chair of Medicine at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine who is helping lead the region’s COVID-19 response, says the Delta variant is believed to be the main strain in Virginia, accounting for upwards of 80% of new cases.

90% of patients hospitalized at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital are not vaccinated.

To test this, Dr. Skolnik says there are three main types of tests used for patients with COVID-19. Two of them are types of PCR tests.

The CDC’s latest announcement discontinuing the CDC’s RT-PCR test was a lesser-used test that Dr. Skolnik says was never used in the area.

The antigen tests are less sensitive to the virus but are less useful in detecting the virus in those without symptoms.

“All the PCR tests we use detect the Delta variant,” says Dr. Skolnik. “To know whether it’s the delta variant, we then have to go on and actually sequence, meaning know the exact order of the parts of RNA that make up that virus.”

Experts say there have already been reported cases of vaccinated people contracting the Delta variant.

“The good news is, if you’ve been vaccinated you are very unlikely to get severely ill or be hospitalized. However, you are capable of transmitting the delta variant to others who might be at risk for severe disease or unvaccinated.”

Dr. Skolnik says it is critical for more people to be vaccinated so surges are less common, and other variants that might be even more severe and able to overcome the vaccines we currently have do not spread.

He says the CDC guidance to include masking for everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, at indoor public places, is an effort to slow transmission best as possible.

Dr. Skolnik says Carilion is prepared to handle another surge, with sufficient staff, and much more PPE, and hospital beds compared to last year.

“I will say that the healthcare workers are discouraged seeing this surge because we know it’s preventable,” adds Dr. Skolnik. “We don’t want to see people in the hospital. We don’t want people to say to us ‘Can you give me the vaccine?’ when it’s too late, when they’re already sick.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Fatal crash on 460 in Bedford
One killed in Bedford crash that closed 460
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Jimmy and Angel Valiant are also celebrating 30 years of Boogie’s Wrestling Camp (BWC).
Jimmy ‘The Boogie Woogie Man’ Valiant prepares for his final wrestling match

Latest News

Dr. Cynthia Morrow is a leader within the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts.
LIVE: Health District leader addresses recent COVID-19 trends
VA Rep. Bob Good Introduces Bill to Eliminate Funding for Mask Mandate
Rep. Good wants to eliminate taxpayer funding for Capitol mask mandate
(Source: Gray Media)
Centra and UVA Health announce strategic clinical affiliation
More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Wednesday