Chautauqua Festival is back

Throughout the week, there will be art, music, crafts and more.
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chautauqua Festival is back in Wythe County.

The Wythe Arts Council is very excited to welcome the festival back after being canceled due to COVID-19 last year.

Folks can see hit air balloons fill the sky over the weekend.

The co-chair of the Wythe Arts Council says it feels good to help organize an event for her hometown.

“Just being able to come home and bring all that to the kids of my community and just, all the adults and people in the community-- we really love this festival, it means so much to everybody and I’m just honored to be able to play a part in making all that happen for us,” said Holly Montgomery, co-chair of the Wythe Arts Council.

The Flower and Table Show is also making a comeback.

The festival is in town for an abbreviated run until August 1. You can learn more and view the full list of events on the Wythe Arts Council’s website.

