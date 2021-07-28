Hottest temperatures of summer are expected

Temperatures climb to the mid 90s (WED-THU)

Storm chances remain very low

Wildfire smoke returns late this week

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

The mid-week forecast is all about the above average temperatures. A large ridge of high pressure will build over the Eastern half of the U.S. delivering some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far (See Below). Afternoon highs may end up in the mid 90s across much of the region. With a more stable atmosphere aloft, storm chances will be extremely isolated under hazy sunshine. Watch out for your pets in heat like this as well. They can burn their paws on asphalt and sidewalks.

LOCATION WARMEST DAY OF 2021 SO FAR ROANOKE 95° LYNCHBURG 95° DANVILLE 96° BLACKSBURG 88°

Take your pet for a walk early in the morning or later in the evening so they don't burn their paws. (WDBJ Weather)

WILDFIRE SMOKE RETURNS

Smoke from the west coast and Canadian wildfires will approach the area once again this week. We’ll notice a hint of it in the air Wednesday with the thickest concentration on Thursday. There are still some questions as to how much may make it down to the surface to impact air quality levels. Either way, sunsets may become bright orange once again as the light bounces off the smoke particles.

Smoke from the West Coast is moving back in Wednesday and Thursday. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY

Late Friday, another front will enter the region leading to additional storm chances. Depending on how far south it moves, we could be dealing with a few leftover showers/storms along the front Saturday as well. At this point, nothing more than typical, scattered afternoon storm chances.

A cold front will usher in a few storms Friday with cooler, drier weather this weekend. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

By Saturday, the cold front will have dropped south of the area pushing out all the heat, humidity and wildfire smoke. This will allow for a very comfortable weekend with highs near average (upper 80s) and low storm chances.